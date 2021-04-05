A lot of attention has been focused on the negative impact the pandemic has had on restaurants, schools and health care, but another industry is in crisis, according to the National Association for the Education of Children.
A survey conducted in December found that 56 percent of child care centers are losing money. The same study found:
—Nearly half of the respondents know of child care centers that have closed permanently, including 42 percent that are minority-owned and 56 percent in suburban areas.
—In order to stay operational, over half the nation’s child care centers have taken on debt or reduced personal savings. Over half the owners have sacrificed their own incomes to stay open. Forty-two percent of child care operators have started using their own personal credit cards for supplies.
—Forty-four percent of child care operations still open are uncertain if they will be able to remain open.
—Sixty percent reduced expenses with layoffs, furloughs and/or pay cuts.
About 360,000 child-care jobs vanished between February and April of last year because of the pandemic lockdowns, Jessica Brown, an economics professor at the University of South Carolina told The New York Times. Child-care employment has fallen 16 percent from the same time last year, compared to an overall employment decline of 6 percent during the same time period.
Brown, who published a report on the child-care industry in January, said the child care industry will not bounce back as quickly as other businesses.
“When the economy does worse, the child-care industry declines,” she said. “But when the economy improves, the child-care industry doesn’t recover as quickly as the rest of the economy.
The U.S. Department of Education has indicated it is concerned that once schools reopen regularly, there may not be enough child care centers to meet the demand.
“The biggest fear is that supply’s not going to be there when the market is ready to recover” Rhian Allvin, chief executive of the National Association for the Education of Children, an advocacy group. “By the time a center is back up and running, parents may have made other arrangements — whether that’s grandparents stepping in or mothers quitting their jobs — trapping many day care centers in a vicious cycle.”
The Paycheck Protection Program loans have helped, and the latest stimulus plan included $25 billion to help child-care providers. Last week, the Biden administration released an infrastructure plan that includes an additional $25 billion to build and upgrade day care centers.
