To the editor,

I was blessed to work for 31 years in the Scott County Attorney’s Office. Every week I spent many hours in Scott District Court. During that time it became clear to me that the position of District Judge is one of the most important for any community. The District Court handles many types of matters that affect much of a county’s population. This includes probate matters, small claims court, eviction hearings, juvenile court and misdemeanors just to name a few. Consequently, electing the right person for the job is critical. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.