I was blessed to work for 31 years in the Scott County Attorney’s Office. Every week I spent many hours in Scott District Court. During that time it became clear to me that the position of District Judge is one of the most important for any community. The District Court handles many types of matters that affect much of a county’s population. This includes probate matters, small claims court, eviction hearings, juvenile court and misdemeanors just to name a few. Consequently, electing the right person for the job is critical.
I encourage you to vote for Bolton Bevins for District Judge on Nov. 8. He is a lifelong resident of Scott County and he and his family have been active in our community for years. Bolton served five years as Staff Attorney in Scott Circuit Court, two years as Staff Attorney on the Kentucky Court of Appeals and he presently works as an Assistant County Attorney in the Fayette County Attorney’s Office, where he has worked as a Prosecutor for three years. This experience will serve Bolton and Scott County well on the bench. Additionally, he will be committed to being fair and impartial, treating all who appear in court with dignity and respect. I have no doubt that Bolton will approach being judge just as it should be approached: as a public servant.
Because he is the best candidate, please vote for Bolton Bevins for District Judge on Nov. 8.
