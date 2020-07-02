To the Editor,
We have been shocked by the racial violence in recent months. But how to understand? How to correct? Everyone looks at incidents like these through mental glasses. My glasses are Christian, creationist, and pro-life. This steers our church on the rights of the unborn, but also on race relations.
The Bible is clear that we all come from one blood. As Ken Ham of the Ark Ministry has said, there is only one race – the human race. One blood. This is creationism.
There is one God, and one moral law. His sixth law says, “Do not kill” (Exodus 20:13). It doesn’t matter if the killing happens in an abortion clinic, on a Minneapolis sidewalk, in a Louisville apartment, or during a riot. Thou. Shalt. Not. Kill.
As creationists, we believe every person without exception is made in God’s image. Race-hatred from any quarter tramples on that dignity. God shows no favoritism, and He hates the uneven scale. Proverbs 11:1.
As sinners, we should excuse ourselves less and fear God more. God will heed anyone who cries to Him for justice. His wrath against those who rob and kill, whether in the street or in the legislature, should not be mocked. The cemeteries are full of people who thought God could be mocked,
John 3:16 says that Christ died for the world. In Christ there is neither Jew nor Gentile. Our ethnic heritages remain, and we don’t need to deny who we are, but faith in Christ creates a higher bond.
I’m not a lawyer or sociologist. Those are not my fields, and I don’t know enough about them to speak with authority. But I know the Bible. God used the Bible to help me shake loose from my own bigoted up-bringing. I encourage us to go back to God’s Word. To re-examine our own mental glasses, and let the Lord provide a new prescription. Then “guard your heart with all diligence, for out of it flow the issues of life” (Proverbs 4:23). We don’t have to choose between peace and justice.
Rev. Jack Brooks
Ironworks Pike Community Church
