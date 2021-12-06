With Christmas just three weeks away. I thought I would share with you what that big day was like for this little boy nearly eighty years ago. World War II was going on and times were tough for everyone. The War had nothing to do with Christmas however. It was hard times for us that lived in the little corner of the world called Second Street.
The Lusby children hung their stockings with care in hope that Saint Nicholas soon would be there. And he always was. They weren’t real stockings or fancy Christmas stockings like you see today. They were our socks and they were the biggest ones we could find. The socks we hung on the mantle were the same ones we wore on our feet. We did use clean ones for sure.
Today this wouldn’t seem special, but let me share with you the contents that Santa always left. It was the same every year. There was an orange, an apple, a tangerine, a mixture of nuts and a large helping of hard candy. I loved the hard candy, but the English walnuts were my favorite, and the tangerines were a once in a year treat. I wonder if the youngsters of today would get very excited about finding that in their stockings. I doubt it.
There was also one special present for each of the Lusby children. There was only one but it was something we looked forward to and for some reason we were never disappointed. A couple of weeks ago I was talking to my sister, Mary, and wondered if she remembered this, and of course, she did. She remembered how excited she and my other sister, Doris, were the year they each got a pair of blue jeans.
I can’t remember all my presents from past years but I do recall a few. One year it was tinker toys. They were the Lego’s of yesteryear. The year I joined the Cub Scouts, I got my first uniform. Man, was this ten-year-old youngster proud. There was the shirt and pants, plus the little cap and neckerchief. I wore it all Christmas Day.
The year I got my paper route, my special present was a wrist watch. It was a Gruen watch that cost nearly ten dollars. I never needed one before, because on Second Street, I just got up to go to school and played until dark when I got home. Time wasn’t important, but now that I had a job, things were different and time was important.
My all-time favorite, though, was my first shot gun. I had just turned 12 years old and I guess Daddy knew I was old enough to handle the responsibility of hunting alone. I had been following him for years on his rabbit and quail hunting trips throughout Scott County. It was those trips where he taught me the safety rules about a gun. Never climb a fence with a loaded gun, never point a gun at something you didn’t want to kill, and keep the safety on until you get ready to shoot. These were part of the lessons he preached to me on every venture.
Christmas was more than this though. There were other things like socks and underwear, coloring books and paper dolls for the girls. I have to admit this little boy enjoyed dressing those paper dolls, but I sure didn’t want the kids in the neighborhood to know it.
The youngsters of today will be going through their gifts, and there will be so many they won’t know which one to open first. They will be proud and enjoy them all, but I can’t help but look back and wonder if Christmas wasn’t a lot more fun when there was just one special gift. And I wonder if that fruit didn’t taste a lot sweeter since that would be the only fresh fruit available until summer.
Yeah, Christmas was special back then and the presents were special, too. The thing that meant the most, however, was we knew the sacrifice our parents made to make sure we always had a Merry Christmas.
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
