For years, the Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Service (GMWSS) has operated at arm’s length from the city ultimately responsible for their actions. The council and mayors’ office has rubber stamped every budget, expenditure, acquisition, and rate increase for as long as anyone can remember.
It’s important to understand that GMWSS is a city department. Although they have operated as some autonomous enterprise removed from any shred of governmental control or oversight they are as much of an arm of the city as the police or fire departments.
The need to replace most of the downtown city water and sewer infrastructure has been on the radar for over 30 years. The need to plan for expansion of city services has been a topic for discussion for the same. However, rather than addressing the needs of the city, the GMWSS has focused much of their energy on infrastructure to serve county residents and businesses. If you look at the map they provide, they offer water service to most of the entire county. While the county provided some of the funds necessary for the installation, the maintenance and upkeep is still the responsibility of GMWSS.
Understand that the liability for county maintenance and repair is considerably more impactful since there are fewer customers on very long lines. Yet they are getting the service for the same rate as city residents with failing infrastructure. According to the presentation on the GMWSS website, most city ran utilities like this charge big premiums to customers outside the city limits. We do not.
Just a few years ago, I along with other council members participated in a conference call with the Kentucky State Division of Waste Management regarding a wastewater facility in northern Scott County. The plant was weeks away from being condemned and GMWSS wanted to purchase it at a cost of 3.2 million, knowing that we would need to spend that amount or more for upfitting and repair. The state representative instructed us not to purchase that plant. Why? It was going to be condemned and gifted to GMWSS anyway. Yet, the GMWSS board and council approved the acquisition.
I’m not even going address the miscalculations of revenue or bond issues that most any high school freshmen could have easily calculated, or why we are not more aggressively seeking damages from the engineering firm that approved a faulty design, but I will say this: in any private business, those responsible for this massive conundrum would be asked to resign their positions before customers are asked to pay the price.
Here’s something to think about. In 2018, the Martin County Judge Executive, because of their water system disaster, declared a state of emergency (if you are not familiar with this situation, you should research it.) As part of this declaration, he asked for only a 49 percent rate increase. GMWSS wants to double your rate in six years.
The citizens of Georgetown should demand two things. First, new leadership in both the GMWSS management and board. Second, a third-party investigation into the mishandling of all these capital projects, from engineering to city officials.
