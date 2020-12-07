To the Editor,
Interesting how Professor Cairo found it necessary to reiterate his position on the Tingle-Sames “controversy.” The fact that so many disagreed with your position, Michael it doesn’t mean your comments were unclear. I assure you we understood your dissertation the first time and we certainly didn’t “miss the point.”
Why is it so hard for you to understand that her post may indeed represent the thoughts of many in this community? According to the most recent election, she garnered 5,948 votes. That’s the third most votes for a council seat. I’m sure that most if not all those who supported her are fully aware of her political leanings. And I’ll remind you that what you interpret as her “obligation” as an elected official will never outweigh her rights as a U.S. citizen.
But probably the most egregious attack in your second rant, was your attempt to dox her personal business, being certain to use the complete formal business name. How very liberal of you to employ such a disgusting form of today’s cancel culture. What’s next? Protesting outside? Blocking customers from entering? Throwing rocks through the window? That’s next in the playbook, isn’t it?
Should those that disagree with your position drive to Montgomery Avenue and protest in your yard? That’s the way problems are solved now, right? Just let us know.
Brad Penn
Georgetown
