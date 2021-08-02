It is difficult to support moving a position from elected to appointed without some reservations.
It seems as if the public is being denied something.
But the ordinance before the Georgetown City Council to make our city clerk position appointed makes sense when you talk with those most closely affected.
Georgetown’s city clerk is the last remaining city clerk position in the state that remains an elected position. Every other municipality has made the change years ago.
One reason it hasn’t been such an issue here, is Georgetown has been blessed with outstanding city clerks for years.
But much of a city clerk’s responsibilities are clerical in nature and are in support of the city administration. The city clerk works closely with the mayor, and it is critical to the mayoral position to have the support and assistance of the city clerk. If that relationship breaks down, then the city can find itself bogged down, as well.
That’s why Mayor Tom Prather has pushed to move the city clerk position from the ballot. In today’s highly partisan world, it is not totally inconceivable that a future elected city clerk could be at loggerheads with the city administration.
As for those who would argue the city clerk position serves as a “check and balance” to the mayor, that role is reserved for the elected council members. The clerk’s responsibilities might hinder the city administration, but because it is clerical in nature the position is not able to be a “check” against abuse.
This move is not a reflection upon current city clerk Tracie Hoffman. By all accounts Hoffman is an outstanding city clerk and the ordinance before the council would enable her to complete her elected term. Prather has frequently praised Hoffman and her office. The reason for the ordinance now is that soon candidates will be qualifying for office in next year’s election, and the mayor wants his position off the ballot.
Years ago, when the council studied this proposal and eventually tabled it, Hoffman was in support of making the position appointed.
We understand the reservations and the questions, but it seems this is a logical step.
We encourage the city council to support the ordinance at its Aug. 9 meeting and convert the city clerk position from elected to appointed.
