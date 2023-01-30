With all the smoke emanating from city hall, city council should not lose sight of the major issue looming in the city — the Georgetown water and sewer system. David Lusby proposed a great financial plan to eliminate paying the current bond rate on the sewer plant expansion. Since he is no longer on the council, you might ask him to provide financial advice to the city council.
Second, there is still a need for Council to appoint a couple of members to look into the entire project from the selection of contractors with the associated liability clause to the currently projected costs. Whether the city recognizes it, the GMWSS is two semi-independent business units — water supply and waste water treatment. They share only management. The fact that the waste water side is in financial trouble and needs a rate increase should not, and must not, cause an increase in the water rates.
The fact that the GMWSS is asking for a five-year rate increase should raise red flags. The first is additional increases of 5 percent each in years 3, 4 and 5 blaming (unknown) inflation. Second is the horrendous rate increases in years 1 and 2. Just the structure hints that the city is expecting little, if any, reimbursement resulting from the liability claim. Otherwise, they would only request a single year increase and see how much reimbursement they receive. This part really smells. How much liability is attributed to the engineering design, what is the contract limits, what reimbursement is possible from legal action, etc?
Remember this is an egregious error, so extreme, that the construction contractor spotted it. The remediation requires re-engineering, destruction and removal of the portion already installed, rebuilding the structure, additional material costs (including inflation resulting costs), and delayed start-up costs, (if appropriate).
Don’t forget there is liability from the error in payments — missing the fact that a 30 year bond requires 360, monthly payments.
Asking the state for an audit, may be a valid (first) step, but the City owns this problem and they have a responsibility to investigate, clean it up, and explain to the residents and customers what happened and how they are fixing the situation — both remedial and future actions.
If the GMWSS is in such dire financial straits, then council could approve an interim increase in sewer rates, until they figure out complete remedial actions.
