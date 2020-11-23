To the Editor,
It was revealing: Karen Tingles-Sames had a “learning” experience from the community’s reaction to her Facebook photo of Biden/Harris and their families accompanying her hateful, cruel remarks, asking if “America is proud?” Her only profile regret; she was not “eloquent” enough.
Why would Tingle-Sames remarks shock anyone? Two board members with an “open” mic expressed similar feelings on other issues. I don’t believe residents of Georgetown take “pride” in this city council image. It’s very bad for business.
As an American I am proud of the Democratic voting process, proud of Governor Beshear, proud of the Kentucky Supreme Court’s unanimous ruling, “The interests of the vast majority take precedence over the individual business interests of any one person or entity.” I am not proud of Republicans filing lawsuits at taxpayer expense, losing them for lack of merit.
The really important issue for the city council was Mark Showalter’s resolution to rescind health insurance benefits from council members because it’s a part-time job, most have full time jobs and benefits they can receive. Council members pay, $13,081.87. Benefit packages can double their paychecks while taxpayers are oblivious to their “pump my paycheck” routine. The biggest beneficiary: Karen Tingle-Sames, $30,913.99. Mark Showalter was the only “No” vote, other council members voted to keep the good times rolling, revenue deficits be damned.
The fiscal court has no problem with anyone offering moral resolution, giving up benefits beyond their regular pay $27,648.43. Corman, Livingston and Lyons topping $49,000, Hosteler and Wallace near $42,000, Burke $32,740 and Ellison getting $27,431 for barely half a year’s work. County Executive Covington acts like they are “first responders.” They are, in the taxpayer’s wallet.
Mike Scogin has been aware of this boondoggle for years. A newspaper’s job is to serve the people not the politicians.
I propose a News-Graphic Online Poll. Do you believe the base salaries of council and fiscal court members, working part-time, to be a fair payment for their services?
Mark Showalter; a politician with integrity, that’s a beautiful thing.
Judy Rembacki
Georgetown
