During Georgetown’s recent budget sessions, Mayor Tom Prather noted the city would soon end its share of funding the electrical inspection department.
Prather’s position is that inspections such as this, as well as building inspections, can be done more efficiently and cost-effectively through private sources, thus freeing up city funds for other needs.
These inspections are part of an inter-local agreement with the Scott County Fiscal Court, so such a decision impacts the county, as well as the city. There is funding for the inspection services in the city’s latest budget proposal, so the county has plenty of time to evaluate how it wishes to proceed.
Typically, Georgetown and Scott County have worked together well over the years. A number of inter-local agreements between the two are proof they work well together.
That communication and cooperation is important and critical to the success of each.
However, there are some challenges ahead, and taxpayers should take note.
The most obvious is the occupation tax. Both the city and county collect an occupational tax, or payroll tax. This is a rare arrangement, but it means Georgetown residents and those who actually work in Georgetown pay 1 percent to the city and 1 percent to the county. County residents who work outside Georgetown just pay the county tax.
As Georgetown’s population grows, a bigger and bigger percentage of the county’s revenue is actually coming from within the Georgetown city limits. Yet, most of our inter-local agreements are pretty much a 50/50 split.
It is almost a certainty Prather and city officials will soon start pushing for more contribution from the county for city services.
The mayor’s warning about electrical inspections is a signal the city is taking a close look at other services it currently provides that might be turned over to private enterprises. For example, after long saying the city’s sanitation department was paying for itself and privatization is not necessary, Prather has indicated he may have had a change of heart.
A look at merging some services, such as the fire departments, may be in the offing as well, although city and county officials have long said there would be no real savings in such a merger. Such a merger would involve other complications such as with emergency services. But it probably deserves an honest look, especially as the city faces adding another fire station.
The point is that our community needs strong communication between the city and county. They each have their own interests, but ultimately, they each mostly serve the same people.
The city and county have a long history of cooperation, but it would seem that cooperation will be need to be stronger in the days, weeks and months ahead. Operating expenses are increasing and so are wages and pensions for each entity. It is not fair to the taxpayer for either government to make decisions that benefit one at the expense of the other.
Among the priorities for Scott County and the City of Georgetown should be a continuation and improvement of good, honest dialogue with each other.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.