To the Editor,
I am writing in regards to articles in the News-Graphic from February 12, 23, 26 and March 5, 2021 regarding Georgetown’s city finances. I whole heartedly agree that our police officers, firefighters, first responders are grossly underpaid. These men and women put their lives on the line every day for our safety. This has been an issue for several years and one that has surfaced several times in past articles in this paper.
I am glad the mayor has finally recognized a “crisis” in public safety (Feb. 23 News-Graphic). Chief Bosse and fire department staff have been saying this for sometime. Citizens of the city know it. I wonder how this need has escaped for so long? The growth within Georgetown over the past several years and it being one of the fastest growing cities in Kentucky.
Growth is good if managed and planned for. Unfortunately, there has been a massive failure by City Council for several years to take into account the need for police and fire protection growth. It’s great to announce this “new business” or “that expansion.” With that growth, the need for police and fire protection for additional residents and those businesses arises.
However, there is a hug problem. Local tax “giveaways” to “entice” that expansion or growth. An internet search reveals that KY gives away more incentives than other states (kypolicy.org 12/-/18) and other sites. The “bidding war” has to be managed for proper growth. Expansions by businesses here in Georgetown are costing the city payroll tax dollar revenue that alarmed previous city council members about future impacts on the city’s finances. I’ll let the readers do their research on this, but it’s in the News-Graphic.
Now the mayor wants to change business taxes and raise the taxes on Insurance policies, look at restaurant taxes, increasing payroll taxes, property taxes and additional taxes( News-Graphic Feb. 23, p.12). Just because our taxes on many items are lower than other cities doesn’t matter if you give-away the money to multi-million or multi-billion dollar corporations! What needs to change asap is fiscal responsibility. I don’t mind paying my part of taxes for police/fire protection services. However, don’t put the burden on the ordinary citizen for your failures. Too many smirky executives are laughing their backsides off.
By the way, does the mayor and city council members live in Georgetown city limits?
Timothy Miller
Georgetown
