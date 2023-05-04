The City Hall renovation project is a big mess and will likely get bigger over the coming months/years before it’s resolved.
Discussions have been going on a long time, and progress was finally getting made in realizing there was confusing architectural vision for a restructured interior, challenges finding qualified, willing contractors to work on a non-modern building, a perception problem spending money on bureaucrats’ personal headquarters when the city didn’t fight for the people’s water rate issue, another perception problem spending money on city leaders’ offices while being hesitant with needed fire station funding, and the logical realization that wouldn’t it be a good idea to get the new administration’s first budget under their belt to make sure everyone understood city finances before embarking on a large capital project.
The path making itself clear and that had support among council members was to start with an ‘exterior’ only project. This would include adding a roof saddle to stop water leaking directly down the protruding wall of the back staircase, using compatible soft lime mortar to repoint the vintage masonry of the building to fill holes and to fix loose bricks, installing a dehumidification and fresh air recirculation system in the currently vacant basement to keep air rising into the above building fresh and dry, and to look at interior finishes on exterior walls to make sure they’re compatible with the breathability needs of the historic solid masonry exterior.
However, instead of using communication tools to bring clarity, financial tools to use minimal financing to complete critical tasks, people tools to invite citizens into the building for a tour and to ask what they think, creative tools to discuss options such as expanding public council chambers by moving them into the old justice building next door that will be vacated in 2025, the mayor and whatever forces inside city hall influence him, decided to throw communication, logic, thinking analysis, and other general good judgment to the wind, and to start throwing money at the building in typical money pit full scale renovation fashion.
Also, just a reminder for all who have thoughts, ideas, questions about this or any other city, county issues, please join us at the library on Thursday, May 11th at 6:00 p.m. to share your thoughts at 2023’s first community listening session.
