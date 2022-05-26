It was swift, subtle but the Georgetown City Council quietly pried open a Pandora’s Box with implications that could be potentially uncomfortable and unpleasant.
In Greek mythology Pandora is given a box but warned never to open it. Pandora could not resist and eventually rationalized a reason to open the box, unleashing all manner of problems and miseries.
On Monday, the city council played Pandora.
Two requests were made simultaneously to the city council to close Courthouse Square during Monday’s council meeting, even though the two requests had little in common. The first was for Gov. Andy Beshear to present several checks to area communities for projects approved by the state legislature. The other was for a political rally.
Prather laughed when asked about the first.
“We’ll gladly close Courthouse Square if it comes with checks,” he said noting similar actions have been taken when other governors made check presentations.
The political rally? Not so much.
“That’s a precedent,” said council member Karen Tingle-Sames.
Yes, it is. To our knowledge and according to multiple sources who would know, Courthouse Square has never been closed for a political rally. Ever. Until now.
Agreeing to close Courthouse Square for a political rally is a step that may have uncomfortable consequences, and we should all remember the parties who made this happen.
Our leaders may feel good about this specific political rally, but politics is broad and wide. Providing permission for one political rally opens the city to do so for other political rallies that may include groups and organizations that do not have the city, county, state or nation’s best interests at heart. It will be legally difficult, if not impossible, to refuse the request of an unpopular political organization or individual because that Pandora’s Box has now been cracked open by the city.
We hope our concerns are unwarranted and nothing of the sort materializes. But we fear the city council has now opened a door that may be very difficult to close.
