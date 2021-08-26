To the Editor,
Over 1,200 Scott County citizens actually signed petitions opposing expansion of the Central Kentucky Landfill. They have filled local meeting halls and gymnasiums several times to voice their concerns and opinions regarding the landfill and Scott County’s future. This letter relays much of the angst expressed by those Scott Countians and is in response to the recent newspaper articles concerning the Waste Services of the Bluegrass’ Central Kentucky Landfill located on Double Culvert Road off of Route 25 and adjacent to Veterans Memorial Wildlife Management Area.
Although reading the self-serving letter from landfill officials and one from a Georgetown resident with no true experience of the extreme conditions in northern Scott County caused by the landfill, one might be led to believe that it has operated and continues to operate without offense to the community and county at large, nothing could be further from the truth.
For the WSB /CKyL or a Georgetown resident to think that there is anything left to negotiate seems ludicrous to this city property owner and Scott County resident. But honestly, it is not at all funny.
This company is just trying to bully us by sticking their foot in a slamming door.
Although I will not try to recite every detail regarding the company’s horrible compliance history and its stealthy attempted plans for expansion, there are many reasons why over 1,200 citizens signed a petition to oppose landfill expansion and why, after intensive review, Scott County officials made a well-considered decision to prevent Scott County from becoming the regional waste disposal center. The state Department of Environmental Protection ordered it to be closed.
Our economic future should not be based on becoming the dump for other counties’ garbage and sewage sludge.
Consider these facts: Over the past five years our community has become the final disposal area of most of Fayette County’s waste and sewage sludge. Once WSB underbid / low bid and won the Fayette County waste disposal contract, our community started receiving close to 30,000 waste-filled tractor-trailer trips per year on our rural roads.
Scott County generates about 70 tons of municipal solid waste per day, whereas the landfill receives 1,400 tons per day, obviously those wastes come from other counties.
Scott County Fiscal Court is only responsible for planning for our waste and is not responsible for how Fayette County and other communities in the region address their waste disposal needs. Further, there is significant waste disposal capacity in the region as demonstrated by recent bids received by Scott County for alternative disposal options, and other counties cannot mandate that their waste be dumped in Scott County. The fact that Fayette County accepted such a low bid for waste disposal at a landfill with limited capacity should not be the responsibility of Scott County. Fayette County knew it when they bid it out and when they renewed the contract. Interestingly, WSB bid for the additional Lexington waste knowing that the landfill was out of capacity. As a matter of fact, the Fayette County Solid Waste Management Plan itself identifies alternative disposal sites other than Scott County.
Some Scott County waste is now being disposed out of Scott County including waste from some major local manufacturers and the City of Sadieville. In order to address the closure of the Central Kentucky Landfill, a transfer station has been constructed locally where Scott County waste may be aggregated for disposal at alternative sites.
While the Central Kentucky Landfill letter from the landfill manager published in the News Graphic glosses over its adverse environmental compliance history, the state Department of Environmental Protection has received many hundreds of complaints related to the putrid odors from the landfill including from as far away as Mallard’s Point across the interstate, Harbor Village, North I-64 to Sadieville and Northeast to Boyers-Chapel.
Local homeowners cannot even sit on their front porches due to the stench.
From 2012 to 2015, the landfill illegally accepted over 22,000 tons of what the U.S. EPA classified as hazardous crushed electronic wastes. The company received significant penalties for the violations.
Among the outrageous activities of this waste company, CKyL/WSB attempted to expand its permit to become a regional landfill of 500 acres in Scott County. Once it lost the litigation related to its proposed expansion to 500 acres, it proposed a modification looking to expand vertically to the equivalent of a 20-story building, a mountain of mostly Lexington garbage and sewage sludge. In such a case, it would be the tallest structure in Scott County.
There is and continues to be significant litigation (14 cases) at the Department of Environmental Protection, Franklin Circuit Court, Scott Circuit Court, the Kentucky Court of Appeals and U.S. District Court regarding the behavior and plans associated with the Central Kentucky Landfill.
We must all recognize that Scott County is the fastest growing county in Kentucky with a very bright economic future. We are in a very unique region of America. Our county does not need to become nor should it become or be forced to become the regional waste center for Central Kentucky.
That is not planning for the future.
Scott County officials have gone to lengths to protect our county, its citizens and its future by amending its Solid Waste Management Plan so that it is not force-fed wastes from surrounding communities. After recognizing the problems associated with the Central Kentucky Landfill and the future prospects of Scott County, our officials should be applauded for their efforts. Thousands of citizens as Scott County voters recognize this fact, and are very supportive of county leadership, efforts and foresight.
Kay Bechel
Scott County
