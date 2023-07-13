To the Editor,
The small sign designed to be placed at Old Georgetown Cemetery on Hamilton Street is a well-crafted sign that should be accepted by the city.
To the Editor,
The small sign designed to be placed at Old Georgetown Cemetery on Hamilton Street is a well-crafted sign that should be accepted by the city.
It follows good graphic design principles of layout, font selection, and effectively drawing attention to a message. It’s good from an editorial and historical perspective of providing a concise accurate narrative.
There are two minor edits that could be made to improve the overall messaging: (1) Correct the minor grammar error in the last sentence, (2) Change, “Aka Old Colored Cemetery to, “Once Known as Old Colored Cemetery.”
There may be other suggested edits and those should be submitted by the next council meeting. If anybody has a problem with the term, “colored” being printed in a historical context, they need to say that out loud and explain why that historical term is offensive and should be censored.
Regarding other possible changes, such as the city taking on a new project to build a highly professional cemetery entrance with carved images of angels, Buffalo Soldiers and Native Americans, that might become appropriate at some point in the future, but it would be overkill for now.
The city has other pressing matters such as rescheduling the impact fee workshop that for some reason was canceled this week. It’s time to have substantive public discussions about infrastructure and managing the future growth of Georgetown. In order to move forward, other agenda items need to be checked off the list as well. The news story about the cemetery has circulated widely on Central Kentucky TV channels such as WKYT and Spectrum 1. Google it to watch some of those videos. The people of Georgetown and Central Kentucky are waiting with bated breath to see this issue resolved, and to see the city move on to tackling other issues.
The volunteer group that took the initiative to create the sign should have reached out to the city to begin with. However, it’s possible they didn’t realize the city gave a crap about the cemetery. It’s good the city has made clear it does in fact care. At this point the group should be thanked for their efforts, and their request for the city to consider their donation of a sign should be taken seriously, and voted on by the council.
Dan Holman
Georgetown
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.