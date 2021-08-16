To the Editor,
It has come to my attention though recent conversations that my fellow community members are being misled regarding the conflict surrounding the future of the Central Kentucky Landfill here in Scott County. As such I am writing to voice my concerns regarding these conflicting realities as I feel strongly that the knowledge and insight of myself and my father is important when it comes to key projects that are designed to maintain and further improve the resilience of our community.
While there are many sides to this story, most of what has been highlighted to date has come from select community members or political figures who are not directly impacted by the operations of Central Kentucky Landfill, many of whom are in favor of closing this facility due to one of three main complaints: the potential increase in property value that could result from its closing, odor control and the cleanliness of the roads leading to and from the site itself.
As the oldest continuous landowners in Scott County who own all the surrounding property that is directly connected to this landfill, I, Billy R. Nelson, along with my father, Donald R. Nelson, would like to publicly make known our support for the continued operation and future contract renewal of Central Kentucky Landfill. This support comes not from political opinion or attempts for personal financial gain, but from firsthand knowledge and experience with the operation of this facility through its location in relation to our surrounding property. When it comes to the idea that property value would increase with the closing of this landfill, my father and I would be the first to benefit from this proposed assumption as no other land or property owners are as closely connected to the landfill site as ourselves. Regarding the proposed issue of odor control, it is worth noting that I personally take my grandchildren on camping trips at a location that is just mere yards from the site multiple times a year with no complaints. Not to mention the fact that due to the upgrades to collection systems and diligent management, there have been no odor violations for the past six months.
What we do see concerning is the negative impact the potential closing of this facility would have on our community here in Scott County. What many people fail to realize or speak about when discussing this topic is the positive environmental and economic effect this landfill serves within our community. While many have mentioned the proposed effect of increased cost for future garbage and wastewater disposal should this facility close, it is a more significant loss just that. More so what is at stake is the loss of energy being generated from this facility that powers our community, the revenues being generated from the successful and ongoing operation of the facility, and the number of jobs created through its continued operation and contract renewal. Not to mention the future potential opportunity to expand the green energy to the community through the future hopes of this facility to expand said energy into solar and wind energy sources should their contract renewal be granted. Not only would this bring the possibility of gas and solar to power green houses to grow vegetables for those in need, but also the potential to create more jobs for community members to oversee the plan for future expansion.
It is the hope of myself and my father that when considering the future of Central Kentucky Landfill that you will understand our stance of being in favor of contract renewal as the potential conflicts proposed effect no one more than us and we feel that the benefits of this Landfills continued operation far outweigh the risks associated with its closing.
Billy and Donald Nelson
Georgetown
