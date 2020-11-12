For the first time in my life, I worked in a poll location on Election Day. I was impressed by the whole process.
To be allowed to work there I had to go through training put on by the Scott County Clerk’s Office. They were facing a daunting task since this was the first time that all poll locations would allow all voters to vote at any location of their choice.
The workers had to be ready to provide the different voters, based on their addresses, one out of 25 possible ballots that captured the various districts in the Scott County and Georgetown local races.
The information and training provided included a copy of Scott County’s policy and procedures. They were well written, well organized, and covered just about any conceivable issue that the poll workers might encounter.
They had clear and accurate instructions on how to set up the poll locations, turn on the machines, and ensure they captured the votes’ cast accurately while providing traceability for the voting and maintaining the Security of the ballots.
The training was comprehensive, well planned, and provided everyone involved information on the duties and responsibilities of all members in a poll location.
During the training, there were questions that needed more information and the trainers reached out and provided the information, in a very timely manner. They shared their lessons learned from the early voting held at Scott County Library. It was easy to see that they worked well with each other.
The day of voting was well ordered and well performed by the poll workers.
The clerks, the judges, the poll assistant, and the sheriffs knew their jobs and did them well. They set up the location quickly enough to be ready to open on time at 6 a.m. They all worked at least a 13-hour day. The flow of voters through the facility was never delayed to any real degree.
Those that had issues voting due to address changes and similar issues were provided documents to update and that allowed them to vote. The clerks at my location reached out to the other clerks when needed to get help when answering questions and make sure that all ballots were readily available. Surges were handled well; the team processed the voters through in a timely manner.
The voters themselves were just as great. No one showed any signs of being upset or stressed. The interactions between everyone were polite and friendly. I heard no partisanship voiced at any time. Everyone was respectful of the occasion and demonstrated what good citizens we have.
I very much appreciated being able to witness this while playing a small part. The Scott County clerks, the poll workers, and our voters did themselves proud.
Fate Cole is a resident of Georgetown.
