To the Editor,
Thank you for your Herculean labors in delivering the news to Georgetown.
I will indeed answer your entreaty to pray for our frontline healthcare workers who are reaping what COVID-19 is sowing on mostly unvaccinated folks.
I am hoping and praying that Kentuckians follow the lead of the Ole Miss football team, which the Wall Street Journal reports is one of only three division teams that are fully, 100% vaccinated. The coach demonstrated exceptional leadership in getting all his players to take a shot in the arm for the team. Now they have a competitive advantage. And it is saving lives of Mississippians through inspired example.
Will the University of Kentucky follow suit? I’d like to see you be able to report it doing so, with Georgetown playing its role for Team Kentucky. That would be an enduring example of caring for the youth who remain vulnerable, as well as for the heroic caregivers.
Go Team!
Caroline Ritter
Georgetown
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.