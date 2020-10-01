There is something special about a college town. Maybe it’s the youthful energy. Maybe it’s the sense of pride. Maybe it’s the feeling of optimism. It’s likely all that and more, but whatever it is, college towns seem to succeed where others fail.
When I moved to Georgetown in 2001, I felt that college town spirit here. While I didn’t graduate from Georgetown College, it is what brought me here in a roundabout way. I was dating a cute sophomore and it seemed like a reasonable place to be (that sophomore and I just recently celebrated our 17th anniversary.) I had gone to school in Danville and Georgetown reminded me much of it. Both were small towns with small colleges, but with big ambitions.
Living on South Hamilton Street and looking to ingratiate myself within my new community, I spent a lot of time around the college. I went to athletic events, convocations and frequented the library. I wasn’t alone in this either. It was obvious that there were many people in Georgetown who, like me, had only secondary ties with the college, found themselves on campus.
I’m worried that as Georgetown and Scott County have grown dramatically over the past decades, we’ve lost some of that flavor as a college town. While I still go to several athletics events each year, it’s less than it used to be as I find myself at my own kids’ activities more often. But when I go, I notice that not only is attendance down, but there doesn’t seem to be the same level of support from the community off campus, despite the level of competition being as good, if not better.
Each and every year, nearly a thousand bright young men and women come into our community to attend Georgetown College. The school has a great academic reputation not only within Kentucky, but our entire region. It should be a source of pride for us all, but I fear we have begun taking it for granted.
As a member of Georgetown Baptist Church, I have been fortunate enough to have interaction with many of the college’s students. Through geography, culture and tradition, our church has always been a welcoming place for the students. We even have a “watch care” program where they can associate with us, while keeping their membership at their home church. The relationship benefits both parties though, as the students often take active roles in our church, adding invaluable skills and insights. It’s a great experience and, thankfully, many have stayed in the area and with our church after they have graduated.
It makes me wonder what we could do on a more community wide basis. What are we doing to welcome the students each year? To engage them in our town? To take advantage of their abilities? To encourage them to stay in Georgetown after they graduate?
While we currently find ourselves handicapped by a pandemic, I think it provides us an opportunity for a cultural reset. Among many items, we need to examine what makes Georgetown unique and what we can do to preserve and enhance that. To me, Georgetown College, both campus and people, is near the top of that list. Maybe this is the time that we as a community work to plan ways to make our relationship with the school even stronger.
After all, I think we would always much rather be a college town than just a town with a college.
Tommy Druen is a resident of Scott County. He can be reached at tommydruen@gmail.com.
