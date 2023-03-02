The most informatial part of recent Georgetown City Council meetings are the individual committee reports.
Former mayor Tom Prather reinstated council committee in 2015 early in his administration after the assignments were dropped by previous administrations. Two council members were assigned to five committees; public works, fire, police, traffic and finance. These committee assignments enabled council members to get to know department supervisors on a more personal level and help council members become more informed about the challenges and opportunities in the respective areas.
To his credit, Mayor Burney Jenkins has taken the committee assignments to a new level. When he made the committee assignments Jenkins required each to have a regular meeting schedule and be prepared to give a committee report during the next council meeting. Each council meeting now includes at least two committee reports presented by a council member.
Thanks to those committee reports, the public has learned:
—The Police Committee is looking at body cameras and there is a concern over the pay discrepancy between the Georgetown Police Department and the Lexington Police Department. The discrepancy is $10,000-to-$13,000 annually.
—The Fire Committee is looking at building a fourth fire station off Lexus Way, likely near the Toyota Child Care Center. The Scott County Fiscal Court is planning to build an EMS station in that area, and the two governments will likely work together to build one station that serves both. Such discussions were held during the Prather administration, but concerns regarding funding the project pushed talks of the fire station construction back while the fiscal court proceeded with its plans to build an EMS station. We also learned that GFD has five vacancies.
—The Public Works Committee has been discussing ongoing issues with Republic regarding sanitation collections.
—The Finance Committee is looking at utilizing the city’s $24.6 million cash reserves, some of which are apparently in a cash account drawing minimum if no interest, and investing those funds quarterly in interest-bearing CDs, staggered every six months so that some time in the future one CD would mature regularly. This would provide some additional income. The committee is also combing through the city’s expenses to find ways to cut costs.
It may seem small to some, and to city government insiders the information from these committees may be old news, but the value of these committee summaries is significant to the public. These summaries alert the public to what is likely to appear on a future agenda and provides some context. To each committee meeting summary so far, the council members have been engaged and forthcoming with valuable information that informs the public and fellow council members.
The committee assignments are as follows: Police Committee, Willow Hambrick and Todd Stone; Finance Committee, Greg Hampton and Alonzo Allen; Fire Committee, Mark Showalter and Sonja Wilkins-Brent; Public Works, Connie Tackett and Millie Conway and Traffic Committee, Todd Stone and Connie Tackett.
