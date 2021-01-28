Every day there seems to be more news about new highly contagious variations of the COVID-19 virus. Add to that the frustration by many who want to schedule a vaccination.
The News-Graphic has published many reports on COVID-19 and how the vaccination process will be held, but the questions continue. So, we are going to try and answer the most common questions. Please pass this along to anyone who may need it:
—The WEDCO Health District oversees the public health for Scott, Harrison and Nicholas counties and home health for Bourbon County.
—WEDCO manages the vaccination for most areas of Scott County. Georgetown Community Hospital is managing the vaccination of its employees and the federal government has contracted with Walgreens and CVS pharmacies to manage the vaccination of nursing homes and long-term care facilities.
—WEDCO learns each Friday how many vaccine doses will be received for the following week.
—Appointments for the vaccinations are opened each Monday via WEDCO’s website at www.wedcohealth.org. They go quickly, so make an appointment early.
—WEDCO only takes enough appointments to cover the number of doses it receives each week. So, if you don’t get an appointment this week, return next Monday.
—WEDCO depletes its vaccine supply every week. The demand is far greater than the supply.
—WEDCO holds a COVID Clinic each Friday at the Scott County Public Health Department on Washington Street at which the vaccines are provided.
—WEDCO is using the Moderna vaccine, which requires two doses almost a month apart.
—Watch WEDCO’s Facebook page or the News-Graphic, its website at www.news-graphic.com or the newspaper’s Facebook page for the latest information.
—Most vaccine appointments need to be made online. If you do not have a computer, call the main office at 859-234-8750, press 6 and follow the prompts. Please do not call the WEDCO office about vaccinations unless absolutely necessary.
—The vaccines are apparently not distributed by population. So, some less populated Kentucky counties receive the same number of vaccine doses as Scott County, which is why some people have gone to neighboring counties to get a vaccine. Even so, people are urged to get vaccines in their home county whenever possible.
—Phase 1B is now under way and is for people 70 years of age and over. This phase will remain until there is an obvious drop in the number of appointments made. Previous phases such as first responders, non-hospital health care workers and educators can also schedule an appointment if you missed your first opportunity.
—Second doses for first responders begin this week.
—The federal government is apparently buying more vaccine. Johnson & Johnson may have a one-dose vaccine available sometime in February and there are several other vaccines that may be approved in the weeks ahead. If any of this happens, the availability of vaccines may improve. However, WEDCO officials say they have heard nothing official about these possibilities.
—WEDCO officials are doing all they can to vaccinate as many people as possible, as quickly as possible. Please be patient. Until the supply meets the demand, there will likely be a wait.
WEDCO and the News-Graphic are committed to providing the best and latest information on the COVID-19 vaccines as quickly as it becomes available.
