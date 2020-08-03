To the Editor,
Divide and Conquer — something the Communists are doing, now and have been doing to the United States of America for about a century. We are now seeing largely, the culmination much of their labor. See Agenda 21, written by Communists world wide. In the past it had been referred to as Goals 21. It is from the Communist Party USA. See Democratic Socialists of America. The USSR (Russia) was called the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics. Do you like Socialism? For almost 30 years now Russia has been called the Russian Federation. Do you like Chaos? It is one of the many tools used by Communists to divide and conquer free nations.
They also stir up any differences of religious, ethnic, culture, income, you name it, they use it to divide and conquer. They stir people up, transport them to protests, ignite divisions, infiltrate government’s, worship Lucifer.
They also give large sums of money, political cover and many other supports to any group that is gullible enough and willing to be used by the Communists. Their end goal is one world order. Their daddy is Lucifer. Lucifer is angry at God and His Creation, namely man kind, because he tried to be God, but could not.
He is the Destroyer of Souls — God’s prize Creation. There is only one Creator — Lucifer is not him, you and I are not him — there is one Creator and all else is creation.
All was created good, until Lucifer rebelled, and then took mankind down this same path in the Garden of Eden. He took God’s word, twisted just enough into a half truth, which is a lie, and fooled Eve, then Adam, and look at their offspring now — which is us. We are largely still listening to Lucifer’s lies. He is the father of lies and the prince of this world.
There is a day coming when it will all end, and Lucifer will be locked away forever, but until then, here we are, while the Creator is giving the human race one last chance to be redeemed by the blood of the lamb, Jesus. Jesus. Jesus shed his blood for you and me, and the sins of the world, to wash away our sins, and redeem us back to himself — the creator. Now we must choose. Peace and Grace to you and all yours.
Tim Boll
Georgetown
