The pandemic may have created a “pause,” but it seems things are getting very active around Georgetown and Scott County.
The big news recently has been the beginning of almost $75 million in projects by Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer System, building a new waste water treatment plan and running a sewer line down U.S. 25 in order to serve several mobile home parks on the county line and eventually resolving a long-time environmental issue.
But that is hardly all that is going on.
Brace yourself because for the next 60 days as downtown traffic will be impacted as U.S. 460 from Fat Kat’s Pizza to Paynes Depot Road is repaved. Work on sidewalk ramps will also be held to bring them up to code and portions of U.S. 62 and Georgetown Road are also part of the project.
It’ll be challenging and a mess while construction is underway, but it will also be nice once it is completed.
A shopping center where Golden Corral was once located, along with a hotel is under construction. Texas Roadhouse restaurant is well under way. First Watch restaurant will soon open in the former Ruby Tuesday restaurant near I-75 and a number of other retail projects are under way around town. There are also multiple new residential areas under construction as well.
All of these projects are signs Georgetown and Scott County remain a vibrant and active place to live and work. We are a blessed community and the signs of those blessings can be found in any direction.
The downtown construction, especially, will be frustrating and challenging, but we urge everyone to look ahead and think about how nice downtown will appear once the roads are completely resurfaced. We also urge everyone to be careful while driving and walking in the areas while the construction is underway.
