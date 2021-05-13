To the Editor,
I am writing to you concerning the May 11 edition of the Georgetown News-Graphic, showcasing Dr. Hub’s accomplishments while superintendent.
You stated, ‘During his tenure, the community approved a tax increase which led to the construction of the county’s second high school.” I don’t remember the community approving this tax increase.
In fact, myself and a few other citizens attended a Scott County school board meeting and spoke concerning our opposition to the tax increase.
The community did not vote for the tax increase.
Melanie Morgan
Georgetown
