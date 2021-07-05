I want to take a moment to thank the Georgetown community for its tremendous support during the Concerts at Cardome in June — 15 national level performances under a 500-seat tent in just a three-week time period. Amazing.
Thank you to Mayor Prather, Georgetown Tourism and Lori Saunders, the Public Works Department and Robert Bruin and Police Chief Michael Bosse. Especially our hosts at Cardome Stephanie Sapp and Richard Archie, the best venue we could have worked with. Everyone from the food trucks, Spots Gelato, the Georgetown News Graphic and Super 8 Motel came through in a big way to make it a great time for all. The officers that would visit the site were all very friendly and kind, and the audience was amazing — every evening not so much as a gum wrapper was left behind at Cardome and on the final tent concert the audience folded, stacked and put away nearly 500 seats in less than nine minutes.
Community action does not have to be political. Sometimes it is done simply in the spirit of love. Love is the greatest transaction of the arts, and the Concerts at Cardome proved that. And that is what the Troubadour Concert Series is meant to be. To have neighbors like Highbridge Spring Water, Scooter and Misty at Hank FM, Bill Meck and LEX18, Ranada’s Kitchen and others to help make all of this possible is incredibly rare. To have events like this run and organized by volunteers is even more rare, so thank you Corday Piston, Connie Harrison, Ruth Adams, Eric Anderson, Bryan Klausing, Jack Harvey, Bob Stange, Jerome Gallt, Kaden Gaylord and all the others too numerous to mention here for their passion and hard work.
Even Martin Guitars and Deering Banjos decided to support Highbridge Spring Water by purchasing books and CDs to give the audience for free.
But that is what happened. That is why multi-Grammy winning artists like Jerry Douglas, Sam Bush, George Winston, Bobby Rush, Tommy Emmanuel, Exile and more would travel to a lovely town like Georgetown to play in a tent for 500 fans.
And it was all free.
Once upon a time, rural communities across America would gather with their neighbors on front porches. They were the grand pulpit of hometowns, the gathering place of grandparents, moms, dads and children, neighbors and lemonade in the summertime, front row seats to the sunset and the rising moon. As the modern age ascended our new culture with its air conditioning and television brought people inside behind closed doors — and the elegance of the front porch gave way to the new “feng shui welcome” to homes across suburban landscapes: the garage door. Compounded by the tsunami impact of the Internet, we have reduced our ability to communicate with each other from the elegance of hand written letters down to 140-character tweets.
To me, the front porch is the emotional symbol of communities bonding together. And I cannot think of another time in history when the bond of the front porch is more needed than right now.
The music of the front porch is traditionally banjos and fiddles, mandolins and guitars, old songs that everybody knows, grandma singing an ancient ballad to the baby grandchild in her arms on the front porch swing. In many ways, Kentucky is the fertile birthing ground of America’s front porch. It is the gentle rocking chair, it is the sturdy oakwood for the foundation of this much-needed front porch.
As we watch angry and frustrated neighbors storming capital buildings, venting frustrations, polarizing points of view, condemning each other for how others think, as we watch an entire generation drift farther and farther away from what the front porch represented, the words of Winston Churchill come to mind. When asked by a reporter if he was going to remove the arts from the government budget to support the war effort, Churchill reportedly looked at the news man and bellowed,
“Then what on earth are we fighting for?”
The stress and anxiety between polarized communities is further ignited by a global pandemic and economic turmoil. The uneasiness, insecurity and fear not just of what’s going on around us but of what tomorrow is going to bring, is pushing many to the breaking point. Isolation and depression, narcissism and selfishness have become as epidemic as COVID-19.
Yes, a few very loud folks didn’t like the Concerts at Cardome at first, but over 8,000 others said otherwise when they made reservations to attend. Maybe this is a time to consider reaching out to what the front porch once represented to all of us. With the music industry in complete disarray and careers of songwriters and performers in total collapse after a year of dormancy, perhaps the true purpose of music and art should be re-examined.
The fact is the greatest stage in the world is your own front porch. The greatest audience in the world is your own family. The brightest spotlight in the world is the one that shines on your living room couch. Georgetown is a beautiful reflection of that art form. Georgetown is a beautiful “front porch.” Perhaps we’ve drifted so far away from that truth that it is hard to imagine, it might be hard to even believe. But never before has it become more important for Kentucky, for Georgetown and even communities across America, to embrace once again the gentle power of what has been represented all along by the vanishing front porch.
Once upon a time there was a Yugoslav saying that went, “If everybody in the whole world simply took care of their own homes, you would not have to worry about the world anymore.” In the 1960s this became a bumper sticker, “Think globally, act locally.”
It is not just a Kumbaya cliché, but the front porch represents everything that we love about our homes, our communities, our families and our neighbors. It’s what Georgetown loves about being Georgetown. Perhaps it’s time to revisit what the front porch represents for all hometowns before the house the front porch belongs to burns down.
Thank you all.
Michael Johnathon is a songwriter, author, touring artist, creator of the WoodSongs NPR/PBS broadcast, screenwriter of the Caney Creek motion picture and the recipient of the 2020 Milner Award from the governor and the Kentucky Arts and Heritage Cabinet.
