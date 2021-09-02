To the Editor,
If you were asked/invited by a friend, business colleague or family member to attend a event/gathering, but were asked to wear a mask because one or more people that were going to be at the event/gathering had a weak or compromised immune system, would you wear a mask?
If your answer is “no” to the above question, there is no reason for you to read any further.
If your answer is “maybe” or “yes” to the above question, please feel free to continue reading, if you so desire.
Just within the past two weeks, one of my best friends lost his father, who was hospitalized with COVID. Several days after being hospitalized with a positive diagnosis, he passed away. I have two other friends who have tested positive, one is having a challenging time with his recovery, the other states that it felt like a cold or sinus infection.
I have a 80 year old father and I have a 79 year old mother. I have a 77 year old mother-in-law that lives with me. I have a 17 year old daughter, I have a 20 year old son and I have a wife, who is the love of my life. My worst fear is that I test positive for COVID in the future, then pass it along to a family member, friend or anyone else and then something really bad happens. I could not live with myself if I personally caused a friend, family member or anyone else pain and discomfort.
After receiving an email communication from the mayor of Georgetown on Aug. 20, asking the city council members and city hall staff to please wear a mask to a city council meeting scheduled for Aug. 23, six city council members, the mayor and his staff all wore a mask. We were asked to wear a mask because there were several people that would be in this meeting that had a weak or compromised immune system. While I cannot speak for others, I chose to wear a mask to the 8/23 meeting because I have respect for human life, I have compassion for other people and I wanted to make sure that those who are currently live in fear due to COVID, have my support in that I will do what I can to try and make them feel more comfortable.
While it is inconvenient to wear a mask, even for just a short period of time, such as a city council meeting, this should not be political. This should be about doing everything we can do to try and lessen the current burden and strain on our healthcare system at the present time.
For those that say my beliefs infringe upon your freedoms, I Am sorry you feel that way. I have worn the uniform, I served this wonderful country, just like countless other people have done in the past and present, and will continue to do in the future. I completely understand what freedom means.
On the other hand, countless doctors, nurses, health care administrators and scientists have all said that COVID is real, and are urging all of us to do what we can to help the situation at the present time.
I believe that our leaders should lead by example and spend less time trying to divide and trying to score political points, while spending more time trying to bring all of us together. I don’t get my news from politicians, trying to tell me what is real and what is not real, I will make those decisions on my own.
I have lived a good life. I have a wonderful family, I have wonderful friends, I have served this wonderful country and I have served this city, a city that I love and where I was born and raised. This is never going to be about trying to win the next election for me. If I lose the next election, I will continue to live my life knowing that my decisions are going to continue to be based on compassion, human decency, and respect for others. Nobody will ever be able to take away the qualities that my mom, dad, sister and brother have instilled in me.
In closing, if we would all listen more and talk less, we can learn a lot from other people. I would just ask that before you make decisions on your approach to how you handle and address COVID, talk to a doctor, talk to a nurse, talk with a health care provider.
Mark Showalter
Georgetown
