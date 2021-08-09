To the Editor,
This letter is one of thanksgiving and praise for some very special people in your community.
Over two years ago, my granddaughter was violently raped on the campus of Georgetown College and this week justice was served thanks to some very capable, competent and qualified people who addressed the crime with passion, professionalism and competency.
First of all, I express praise and appreciation for your Commonwealth Attorney, Sharon Muse, and her husband, Rob Johnson, and her legal team.
The love and compassion they showed for my granddaughter and their willingness to spend countless weeks, days and hours in prosecution preparation speaks volumes to me and it shows that you have a Commonwealth Attorney that is all about enforcing the law and prosecuting criminal offense when necessary. In my seventy-two years of life I have never seen anyone as competent as Sharon Muse when it comes to courtroom proceedings.
Her knowledge of the law, her passion for justice, her effectiveness in communication and her compassion for victims speaks volumes to me as to how blessed you are to have such leadership in your community. The verdict that Sharon was able to procure was not only a great verdict for my granddaughter, but also, it was a victory for every woman who has been assaulted and abused in the past. And this verdict will also be a deterrent to crime in the future. The message was loud and clear that your Commonwealth Attorney is willing to prosecute and this case serves to influence statewide other verdicts when it is entered into Corpus Juris.
Secondly, you can be so very proud of your Georgetown Police Department. I will never forget the compassion they showed toward my granddaughter following the violent assault on her life. And, I will never forget the intensity of their investigative process in arriving at the truth as to what happened.
They can be tough when toughness is needed and they can also render compassionate care when someone has been victimized. The way that they were determined to know the truth, the time that they spent on the case, the support they rendered to my granddaughter in the courtroom and even outside the courtroom really mattered to us. Your police department is a flagship department for other police departments and you can be so proud of them. I hope you will let them know it.
In addition, the officers from the Kentucky Department of Justice, the victim’s advocates, and those present at the trial from the sheriff’s department are so greatly appreciated. It is so difficult to go through a long and arduous trial that lasted for days but they made it much more bearable. They, too, are to be commended.
Most of us can never fully understand the magnitude of the trauma and emotional distress that comes with rape, sodomy and assault, but because of the Commonwealth Attorney’s excellent work, the work of the Georgetown Police Department and all of the other law enforcement individuals who were present, my young granddaughter felt like her voice was heard and that others will be spared because of what she had to endure.
I ask that you give to the Commonwealth Attorney and her staff and to the Georgetown Police Department and the other law enforcement agencies the honor, respect and support that they deserve. My wife and I, and all of the members of my granddaughters’ family so very greatly appreciate it.
Lowell C. Rice
Owingsville
