I wanted to reach out to city council members about the stormwater flooding that happens on South Broadway near Garth Elementary. The flooding has been troubling for neighbors on Broadway, Rucker, Ely Avenue, Clinton, Water Street, and for my wife and I for years. It affects the whole city as well since the important thoroughfare of South Broadway floods.
Action about the flooding has been stalled for a long time. However, there’s been momentum since last year when the city hired Strand engineering to do a stormwater study and provide recommendations about new drainage piping needed. That report has recently been turned in, and we’ve been hoping the issue could start to become addressed when the July 2023-2024 budget gets put together in the coming several weeks.
In addition to South Broadway stormwater management, fire station expansion, and City Hall moisture mitigation, there are many other needs around town that citizens would like to see addressed.
This letter is to encourage the city to have a well-planned upcoming annual budgeting process where the next couple of months are taken to thoughtfully engage citizens about priorities, needs, and goals, and to come up with a process for fairly allocating the city’s limited funds.
To help contribute to that process, there’s a, “Community Listening Session” scheduled at the library next month on May 11th, at 6:00 p.m. to gather people’s thoughts about both city and county issues. Jeremy Emerson (jeremysemerson@gmail.com) can be contacted for more information.
