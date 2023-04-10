To the Editor,

I wanted to reach out to city council members about the stormwater flooding that happens on South Broadway near Garth Elementary. The flooding has been troubling for neighbors on Broadway, Rucker, Ely Avenue, Clinton, Water Street, and for my wife and I for years. It affects the whole city as well since the important thoroughfare of South Broadway floods.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.