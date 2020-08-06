If you moved to Scott County over the past few years, you may not be too familiar with Jerry Richardson.
Struggles with polio, cancer and other ailments slowed Jerry, although as recently as two weeks ago a project of his was dropped off at the newspaper.
It wasn’t that long ago most everyone in our community knew of Jerry and opinions ranged from sheer delight to absolute dislike.
Last Saturday, Jerry Richardson passed away but his voice will no doubt continue to ring in the ears of countless elected officials, community leaders, citizens and most certainly, one community newspaper publisher.
I met Jerry about a quarter century ago when Eve Oakley brought him by the paper office. That meeting was congenial, but it wasn’t long before the fireworks began to fly.
Jerry was the son of a coal miner and union organizer, so he learned early not to be afraid to challenge the status quo. He contracted polio at the age of 4 and spent much of his youth in hospitals and under medical care. I suspect that is one reason Jerry always had a great sense of urgency no matter what his immediate task might be.
He was a brilliant man, earning a master’s degree from the University of Kentucky and then becoming a middle school teacher for almost a quarter century.
Then he retired — in name only — and moved to Scott County.
The News-Graphic’s pages are filled with letters and columns written by Jerry on a vast array of topics. During one especially lively span of events, Jerry wrote a letter calling me “unethical,” although I can’t quite remember what I did to earn that description. I think in his own way Jerry was daring me to run the letter and when I did, I won a friend for life.
Jerry’s dislike for Republicans almost became humorous to everyone, but the Republicans obviously. The names he used for that political party made my “unethical” seem almost complimentary. More than once, his wife of 40 years and clearly the love of his life, Kelcy Koiwopa, would have to intervene between us, but that just made the discussions more interesting.
I don’t think there were many elected officials who completely escaped his wrath, and there was never any doubt where Jerry stood on any issue of interest in the community. He loved animals and he loved the Georgetown/Scott County Museum. He supported the non-smoking ordinance in Georgetown and was forever aggrieved the Scott County Fiscal Court did not follow suit.
When I was on the Board of Health years ago, we were deciding on the location for the new building, and Jerry was in almost constant contact with me and I’m sure the other board members. Land had been offered to the board located across town, and Jerry was afraid such a move would make the services unaccessible to those who need it most. Jerry wanted it built right where it is today.
Over the years, I’m proud to say Jerry and I became good friends. In the last few years, we did not speak often, but when we did, I think we both had a good time. We disagreed as often as we agreed, which always made the conversations lively, but I always marveled at his insightfulness and compassion for others.
I told him once that every community needs a Jerry Richardson. Someone who is unafraid to challenge those in authority, someone who doesn’t care about credit or blame and someone who genuinely cares about others more than himself.
Scott County is lucky Jerry Richardson retired here. His fingerprints — or letters, memos and columns — are everywhere. He told me once he loved Scott County and that is why he was so passionate about everything.
I think he knew Scott County loved him too.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.
