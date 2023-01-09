Because he was duly elected by the people, Georgetown Mayor Burney Jenkins has every right to build his own team at city hall.
But we would be remiss if we did not state our disappointment in Jenkins’ two personnel changes made at the end of his first week in office.
Andrew Hartley served the bulk of former Mayor Tom Prather’s two terms as chief administrative officer after previously serving as city attorney. During that time Hartley was Prather’s right-hand and was instrumental in a number of city projects including the financial survey of 17 peer cities in Kentucky that served as the foundation for many of Prather’s initiatives and plans. He was also key this past year when Prather was hospitalized on several occasions and Hartley kept the city moving forward while the mayor recovered.
But the chief administrative officer position was never fully accepted by some on the council. Some felt the position was an unnecessary layer of bureaucracy and some chafed at the position’s $118,000 salary, plus another $12,000 annually for serving as attorney for the Revenue Commission.
It has been long rumored Hartley’s role was in jeopardy, so while it is disappointing to see Hartley leave the city, we are not surprised.
We were surprised — despite similar rumors following Jenkins’ election — at the termination of Georgetown Police Chief Mike Bosse.
Before Bosse’s arrival 10 years ago, the Georgetown Police Department was mired in controversy, chaos and internal dissension. Inappropriate Facebook posts, police officers videoing other officers and administration playing golf while on duty were among an almost weekly series of events that undermined the credibility of the police department.
Almost immediately after Bosse was hired, the department became known for being a disciplined, well-trained organization. It is often referred to by others outside the city as the finest police department in Central Kentucky if not beyond. Certainly, those of us who work with GPD on a regular basis would agree.
Beyond standard police work, Bosse instituted a number of social programs that assisted people caught in difficult, if not impossible situations. The GPD has programs that help those caught in the web of substance abuse to get help without fear of arrest, programs that aid women and children in domestic abuse situations and programs that aid those with mental health issues and their families. There is a program for private citizens to hear about police procedures and tactics in an effort to help the public better understand the situations police officers face and why some decisions are made and other decisions are not made. A safe zone for child exchange and a mounted horse unit was established.
It should also be noted the majority of these programs have been financed with grants under Bosse’s watch, including a federal grant this year to purchase $200,000 of police equipment.
It was not uncommon to find a GPD police officer giving a basketball to a youngster who needed something to occupy their time and keep them out of trouble. GPD officers work hard to build relationships with community members.
In short, Bosse had built the kind of police department we hear others on the national stage describe as a goal. In Georgetown, this was not just a goal — it was actually taking place.
Bosse, himself, is highly regarded within the law enforcement community. He has served on many state, national and even international committees and organizations representing law enforcement personnel and practices. He has been a leader in establishing state laws protecting the public such as a law that weeds out bad cops who jump from department to department just ahead of being fired.
As we stated above, Jenkins has every right to build his own team. But the public has the right to expect the mayor to make replacements that are better than those replaced. Bosse set a very high bar. And hiring the police chief for the Georgetown Police Department is not an area in which Jenkins can afford to make a mistake.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.