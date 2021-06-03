Congratulations and thanks to Michael Johnathon and everyone who is associated with the concert series at Cardome this June.
Some 15 major concerts have been scheduled this month at Cardome by Johnathon, who is the founder of the WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour and the Troubadour Concert Series. The complete lineup, which may continue to expand, can be found elsewhere in this edition of the News-Graphic, on our website at www.news-graphic.com and at TroubadourShow.com/Cardome.
These events feature internationally known artists and are undoubtedly the biggest events ever hosted in Georgetown.
One of the requirements for attendance to these free concerts, however, is proof of a COVID-19 vaccination. The concert series is part of efforts by local, state and federal governments to encourage people to receive a vaccination so that we can resume our normal lives and routines, which were upended by the pandemic.
Unfortunately, there has been some criticism of these efforts and allegations that personal rights have been violated because of the vaccination requirement.
The concerts are being held on private property — Cardome was purchased from the City of Georgetown by the Catholic Church —and the price of admission is proof of a vaccination. To help, Pfizer vaccines will be provided on site.
The artists are performing free as a public service. The artists are volunteering their talents partly because they have been unable to perform for over a year, and each one is anxious to return to the stage, but also as a public service encouraging vaccinations in order to promote public health.
If anyone does not wish to get a vaccination, that is your right. But no one’s rights are being violated if the concert series organizers, which includes the Commonwealth of Kentucky, wish to require proof of vaccination for entry. It is simply the price of admission. And we believe it is an noble effort to promote public health and welfare.
So instead of criticizing the organizers, we should be praising and thanking Johnathon, the artists and everyone involved for holding such a wonderful event within our community. Cardome is a spectacular venue, and this is a wonderful opportunity to showcase our community to others who may not be fully aware of all we have to offer.
This is also a great opportunity to see, hear and meet some of the world’s finest artists, many of whom call Kentucky home.
See you at the concerts.
