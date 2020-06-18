W
e join with all of Scott County, Kentucky and the nation is extending our condolences to U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, his daughters Eleanor and Mary Clay and her mother, Eleanor Ratliff on the passing of Eleanor Carol Leavell Barr, 39.
Carol, as she wished to be called, was highly regarded in Georgetown as a native and 1998 graduate of Scott County High School. She was active at SCHS in many activities including Students Against Drunk Driving, the dance team where she was captain her senior year and tennis where her doubles team reached the state semi-finals.
In an interview with the News-Graphic two years ago, Barr chuckled talking about Carol and how proud she was to be from Georgetown and how she loved to needle him whenever their high school alma maters met in athletic competition. Barr graduated from Henry Clay High School in Lexington.
The outpouring of affection and care for Carol is an illustration of the kind of person she was. Many talked about her smile and friendly nature while others talked about her down-to-earth demeanor no matter the circumstances.
“At this time of tremendous grief and pain, we ask for prayers for our beautiful, dear and precious Carol, the greatest, most selfless and giving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend anyone could ever have,” said Barr in a prepared statement through his office. “We also ask for love and prayers for carol’s greatest legacy — her loving and devoted daughters Eleanor and Mary Clay — through whom Carol’s extraordinary life, high character and irrepressible spirit will continue.
“In this moment of profound grief and heartbreak, we are so grateful for the gift and blessing of carol’s life, for her strong faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, for the comfort of fond memories and her victory in heaven and for all those who have surrounded Carol’s family, the girls and I with beautiful expressions of love, compassion and sympathy.”
Prayers of comfort and understanding are extended to Carol’s family.
