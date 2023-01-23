To the Editor,

The confederate monument in Georgetown Cemetery has stood since 1888, when a group called the Ladies of Scott County raised funds to have it made and had 18 confederate soldiers from various places around the country interred there. In 2023, over 220 years later, it is time for the citizens of Georgetown to seriously consider having this 20-foot tall monument removed. 

