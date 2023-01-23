The confederate monument in Georgetown Cemetery has stood since 1888, when a group called the Ladies of Scott County raised funds to have it made and had 18 confederate soldiers from various places around the country interred there. In 2023, over 220 years later, it is time for the citizens of Georgetown to seriously consider having this 20-foot tall monument removed.
I am hopeful with the election of Georgetown’s first black mayor that we have taken significant steps toward greater racial inclusion and justice in an already-divided community. However, this monument serves as a reminder of how far Georgetown still has to come. Like so many other southern cities, including Lexington, who have removed these monuments from auspicious places, our leaders should consider doing so.
The confederate monument is often surrounded by American flags, which I understand the Boy Scouts are instructed to place around the graves each year on Memorial Day. The last time I saw them doing this, I approached the Boy Scout leader and respectfully asked him why they are placing American flags around graves for an army that fought for a cause that involved seceding from this country. The Boy Scout leader informed me that the American Legion generates the list of which graves they are to place American flags around, and they were simply following those instructions. As I walked away, I noticed there were several non-white Boy Scouts in this troop. I couldn’t help but wonder how they must feel about participating in this act, and whether they felt comfortable speaking up.
I also wonder how African American individuals feel when they walk or drive through this cemetery and see so much honor given to a system that defended the systematic displacement and enslavement of their ancestors for over 200 years.
It would be a huge step if this monument could be replaced with a public marker from the National Memorial for Peace and Justice acknowledging the lynchings that occurred in our town during slavery and Jim Crow. These monuments have been erected at various sites around the country as a way of bearing witness and repenting of these heinous acts.
At the very least, if we as a community choose not to have this monument removed, our leaders should consider asking the American Legion to remove this monument from their list.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.