Congratulations to each of the Georgetown/Scott County Chamber of Commerce community award winners, and especially to Citizen of the Year, Dr. Crystal Miller.
Typically, the awards ceremony is held in April or May, but like so many events this was postponed due to the pandemic. The awards were announced virtually via the chamber’s Facebook page, and a give-and-go reception was held for the winners.
Miller, who is the public health director for WEDCO, has spearheaded the community’s response to the pandemic and was a worthy recipient of the night’s top award.
Other award winners include:
—Dr. Theo Levenrez, Ambassador of the Year award, sponsored by Republic Bank.
—Legacy Chiropractic and accepted by Chadwick Jackson, Frank Hamilton New Business of the Year award, sponsored by Nally & Gibson and Hamilton-Hinkle Paving Co.
—Katherine Johnson, Jim Reid Community Award sponsored by Kentucky-American Water.
—Landcal Logistics, accepted by Josh Landacre, Small Business of the Year award, sponsored by Pratt’s Lawn & Landscape.
—AMEN House, accepted by Michele Carlisle, Non-Profit of the Year award, sponsored by AT&T
—Commonwealth Credit Union, accepted by Denice Leamer, Business of the Year award, sponsored by WesBanco.
Congratulations to each recipient.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.