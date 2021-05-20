It has been a chaotic year, but there are signals that things are slowly returning to normal.
Because of the pandemic, the Scott County Schools system started holding parades for the graduating seniors of each school do to traditional ceremonies being altered.
The parades were a success, so this year even though more traditional graduation ceremonies will be held, it was decided that one large parade would be held for all Scott County Schools graduates.
We join the community in offering our congratulations and best wishes to each and every graduate this year, but especially to the high school graduates of Scott County High, Great Crossing High and Phoenix Horizon. While we are at it, congratulations to the 2021 graduates at Georgetown College, as well.
The pandemic forced a lot of changes last year, and among the most disappointing were the graduation ceremonies. It was a moment lost that can never be recovered. While students, parents and family were obviously disappointed, credit must be given to school officials, who did their very best to make the ceremonies that were held as special as possible.
Graduating from high school and later from college is a major life event. Students who have worked hard, spent a lot of time, not to mention money, and completed the requirements for a degree are rightfully disappointed when the traditional rite of passage is not held. That was especially true for the graduates of last year, and while ceremonies will be more traditional in 2021, this past academic year was anything but normal.
Many COVID protocols remain in place, so social distancing and masks may still be required.
But we can all take some comfort in the “almost normal” return of important, traditional events such as graduation ceremonies.
Congratulations again to all graduates and their families. Your achievements are made even more remarkable by the challenges faced over the past year.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.