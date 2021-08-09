To the Editor,
Mr. Stephen Glass, at first I was mad that you would even listen to anyone with Central Kentucky landfill. In answer to your letter my mother always told me, “If you lay down with dogs you will get up with fleas.”
Georgetown was running the landfill on Double Culvert and the EPA had been on Georgetown for a well that wouldn’t meet their specs. So then in 1999 Georgetown sold the landfill to Central Kentucky landfill. But by February 26, 2003 the state inspected the landfill and found they had violations. On Jan. 10, 2005 and Feb. 26, 2006 they were found to have the same violations. They continue to have violations. Then they put in a wheel wash to stop the excess mud and debris on the road. I have never understood how a wheel wash could work if it has no water. So I guess they hauled in water so the wheel wash was a big mud pie. We have had to put up with flat tires from debris on the road and even now we have mud all over the road. They have put a road washer to work but all it does is spread the mud like icing on a cake. Where it turns around it leaves a big glob of mud and you don’t dare pass this equipment because your car is sprayed with mud. They don’t even cut the grass on all their property.
I also met with these men in the Scott County Courthouse and they tried to tell me they were not going to rail in trash from Lexington. Once the rail site was built there would be no way to stop them from bringing in trash from 67 counties in Kentucky and five counties in Ohio and really they could have hauled it from any place in the country, known as interstate commerce. When they bid for Lexington contract they also contacted Norfolk and Corman railroads to haul garbage to Scott County. This was in their contract with Lexington. As of July 1, 2015 Big Run agreed to be a backup for Waste Services of the Bluegrass. Maybe you would like Georgetown to become like Ashland, Kentucky. The smell was so bad that schools had to limit the time children could play outside and I was told that the train could be smelled 20 minutes before you saw it and like us the people become sick from the smell.
So now let’s see what they have done for Scott County. Lexington has four free dump days. Scott County got one day a month that has now been take away. Toyota gets methane gas from all the garbage and the landfill gets paid for this and Lexington gets a percentage of the profit. Scott County gets nothing. They even haven’t paid their tipping fees to Scott County. I’m sure the court could put this money to good use. We get vultures that attack our cattle and small animals. Hospital debris on the roads and in our fields. Which when I went to Frankfort they said they couldn’t take hospital waste. But they have. Would you like your children to pick up a disposal surgical gown covered in blood? They have destroyed our roads and covered them with trash. They have put our school children in danger by hitting buses and we have lost a life due to a garbage truck. They fly up and down our roads, in fact just last week the CKY Landfill had a truck go from the left side of the road to the right side and over an embankment. This isn’t the first time. You don’t realize how many trucks travel up and down our roads. One company has at least 40 loads of Lexington garbage dumped every day. We have had toxic waste dumped on us and to my knowledge has not been covered up and dust so thick from the trucks that I thought the woods were on fire. A farm has been destroyed from run off from the landfill and the creek is dead. This was an old family farm that the children cannot play or fish in now. The list goes on and on. I’m sure they put their best foot forward they wouldn’t want the big black vultures to be around or that awful smell.
So Mr. Glass, I hope you buy a good flea collar because you’re going to need it.
Linda Stacy
Sadieville
