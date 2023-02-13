To the Editor,
I have lived in Scott County since 1978. I am now a senior citizen. I am now living in a community where we have a local government that’s focus is purely to raise taxes and fees on the hardworking taxpayers of this community.
As you may have guessed this concerns the unreasonable and unacceptable proposal by GMWSS to raise the rates 84.7 percent. There are citizens in this community who remember the 1980s. This is when GMWSS built the first treatment plant. At that time they doubled the water bill. They assured everyone that once the plant was built they would adjust everyone’s water bill. Never happened. Deja Vu. At least they didn’t lie this time. No relief in sight. Five years, 84.7 percent and it probably won’t stop there.
The city, planning and zoning and the county are doing nothing more than catering to real estate developers. The taxpayers of Scott County are going to pay the bill. The latest proposal according to the News-Graphic was the same proposal David Lusby presented in December. David Lusby was on the city council for years. I’ve always liked David, however David is a developer and has partners. From where I stand this is a conflict of interest.
As I said I have lived here since 1978 and over the years this has become a Republican county. Well this is the most tax and fee raising county I have ever lived in. The only reason I look at the front page of the News-Graphic is to see what fee or tax the city council is going to enact next.
There’s some questions here.
Why aren’t Thayer and Pratt involved in this? How come we can’t get any financial support from the state? It’s an environmental issue, why not Federal funding? There has to be other alternatives. As for GMWSS they should have been audited a long time ago. I have always questioned their tactics.
As for me, I’ve almost had enough of Georgetown and Scott County. This is no longer the community I moved to. This 84.7 percent increase is only a beginning. A good number of senior citizens over the years will no longer be able to afford the city of Georgetown and Scott County.
Thomas Nickels
Georgetown
