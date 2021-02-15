To the Editor,
2020 brought us many challenges, none of which we could have foreseen or prevented. At the end of the day, I’m sure all of us just want to go home to our families and loved ones. But for many of Kentucky’s LGBTQ+ youth, they have no home or family to support them.
Indeed, over 40% of LGBTQ+ youth are homeless. Many more suffer from unacceptance or feel unequal from the people that they depend upon; some are driven to the point of suicide by being forced to attend “Conversion therapy.” This refers to an attempt by a licensed (or more often unlicensed) therapist who attempt to change an individual’s sexual orientation, and gender identity or expression. Underlying the use for it is that many therapists or organizations view LGBTQ+ people as a “mental disorder.” This “therapy,” still legal here in Kentucky. And 29 other states, has been deemed by the American Medical Association (AMA) to be morally unfit and wrong.
You might be asking yourself; this doesn’t affect me or anyone I know right? Why are you telling me this? Many LGBTQ+ youth conceal their identity, which over time causes psychological damage that led in 2020 to 44% of LGBTQ youth ages 13-17 attempting suicide. Additionally, 78% of youth who underwent conversion torture reported it occurred while under 18 years old and, 28% of those youth attempted suicide. To me, subjecting even one of Kentucky’s youth to “conversion torture” is one too many. The data is clear conversion torture is bad for children and teens, and it must be stopped. In a recent poll conducted by Ban Conversion Therapy Kentucky, it showed 94% of Kentuckians know an LGBTQ+ person and 57% support banning conversion therapy for people under 18-years-old. Now I ask what we can do to help protect our children and loved ones? I believe passing HB19 and SB30 is a way to codify that protection into law.
The “Youth Mental Health Protection Act” was filed in the legislature as HB19 and SB30. Both are bipartisan bills which would outlaw this still legal torture occurring within Kentucky on children. However, as of now in our current legislative session these bills have not been assigned to a committee. Which could move them forward to a vote.
I am asking that you, my fellow neighbors to contact your representative. Ask them to sign on to this important legislation. We are all responsible for protecting our families from harm, including LGBTQ+ youth. If passed, this important legislation would stop our children from living in fear for being who they are.
Will you join me in this endeavor to ban conversion therapy? I know that we all want to protect our loved ones. Our legislature can make our Commonwealth safer for all those who live here, especially vulnerable children and teens.
Michael Dahl
Scott County
