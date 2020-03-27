Originally published in the News-Graphic in 2001.
I was reminiscing about the “good old days” this past week, and couldn’t help but remember what an important role the corner grocery store played in the lives of the people of this small town. It really was small back in the ’40s as I remember it.
There must have been at least 25 little corner stores in our little community alone. They weren’t all on corners, but that’s what we called them anyways. If they happened to be out in the county, we called them country stores — but whatever they were called, they all served the same purpose.
My favorite was Mac’s grocery on Clayton Avenue, the one facing Second Street, not the other Mac’s grocery on the corner of Clayton and Military, although it was a fine little store. I have often wondered what we would have done for food if it hadn’t been for this little store that served our little corner of the world. I’m sure we would have survived, but it would have been a lot tougher. Daddy stripped tobacco in the winter, and when the tobacco wasn’t in case, there was no work and, therefore, no money.
“Charge it,” was what you said when you went to the store, and Mr. Mac always obliged. The best thing about this was when Daddy had the money and paid the bill, Mr. Mac always had a Hershey’s candy bar for each one of the four little Lusby children. This was quite a treat, because one thing you didn’t waste money on during these hard times was candy and soda pop.
Another unusual thing about the corner grocery store was that this was where you would take your big bass to have it weighed, if it was of the bragging size. Mr. Mac would roll out a piece of wax paper and flop the bass right on the meat scales, and if he was over three pounds, you could go around the neighborhood bragging about the “three-pounder” you just caught.
And believe it it or not, this is where mothers often took their newborn babies to have them weighed, just like you did your big fish. They did it just a little different, however. They would be picking up their groceries for the week, and they just happen to have the newborn along, and while they were there they might ask the question, “I wonder what he or she weight?”
Mr. Mac would roll out the was paper, and the questions would be resolved. My baby sister, Carolyn would never believe this, but I know it was true because I was there.
In the spring when times were good and people had a little extra money, the front porch was the loafing place where you could get a Pepsi Cola and a Zagnut candy bar for a nickel each. You could also get your annual cane fishing pole, your garden seed and onion sets, and even a gallon of “coal oil” for your cooking stove.
One of the other unusual items that I bet few remember was a nickel box of peanuts with the name of “money back peanuts.” Inside a few of the boxes was a coin. The biggest coin I can ever remember was another nickel, but man, did you think you had won the lottery when you opened the package and found this piece of money.
When you wonder why people are not quite as friendly as they used to be or what is really important in life, maybe the answer lies in the disappearance of the corner grocery store.
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.