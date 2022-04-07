To the Editor,
The Coroner’s race has some good people running for office. But one candidate stands out above others. Mark Sutton a Scott County native is the best for this office.
Mark had a career in helping others and will do the same in this office. The Coroner’s Office has been under a dark cloud for several years. Now is the time to remove the dark cloud and elect Mark as Scott County Coroner. Mark will ensure that this office is run effectively and correctly.
The Coroner’s Office is a office that no one wants to deal with but when they do, they need someone that will have compassion and do what is right to inform the family of information that they need to know. I worked with Mark for many years in the fire service and I also was a deputy coroner.
If Scott County wants professionalism and someone full time that the office requires, Mark Sutton is the man Scott Countians need. Let’s make sure no dark clouds remain over this office and elect this man to bring back professional conduct that has lacked for many many years.
Chuck Helms
Georgetown
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.