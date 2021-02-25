The Feb. 12 News-Graphic edition contained several articles about the increase in overdose deaths in Scott County over the past year. The headline to the package was inaccurate stating “County OD deaths up 40 percent in ’20.” Tragically, our math was inaccurate. The true figure should have been 141 percent increase of overdose deaths in 2020 with 41.
That percentage apparently is among the highest in the state, but Scott County is not alone. Overdose deaths have increased in almost every community. As stated in the articles the loneliness of the pandemic and scourge of fentanyl have robbed so many families of loved ones and left a permanent mark on our society.
Already in 2021, the number of overdose deaths in Scott County are on another record pace.
There are options and help available for those who battle substance abuse and for family members. Georgetown Police Department has the Operation Hope - Angel Program that provides assistance for substance abusers without prejudice, including a ride to a treatment center, if needed. If needed, call GPD Dispatch at 502-863-7820. There are also support groups for those with loved ones struggling with addiction such as PAL - Parents of Addicted Loved Ones among others. PAL’s contact number is 859-421-3484.
Clearly, we have many people within our community who need help, information, support and our prayers.
We regret the error and wanted to set the record straight.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.