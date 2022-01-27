To the Editor,
Let me begin by saying that I think that our Scott County Attorney’s Office does a fine job in serving the citizens of Scott County. That especially includes the hard-working men and women that work each day in that office.
However, one of those individuals, Sonja Brent, has filed to run for the Georgetown City Council. I am not suggesting that Mrs. Brent isn’t a very nice person, she is, nor am I suggesting that she wouldn’t do a decent job if elected to her position, she might.
The problem stems from the fact that her position as a caseworker for the Scott County Attorney’s Office presents a terrible conflict of interest because of Georgetown-Scott County’s long-standing, and often prosperous interlocal agreement. Don Hawkins ultimately resigned as a long-time city council member a decade ago because it was suggested that his position as the Scott County Electrical Inspector presented a conflict of interest. Ms. Brent’s position does the same as she would often have to recuse herself when city business with the county was discussed in a council meeting, and that would be a lot of recusing. If her running for council isn’t illegal then it is unethical and the textbook definition of a conflict of interest.
She should do the right thing and either withdraw from the election or find another job. It’s both the fair and ethical thing to do.
