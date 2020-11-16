Last week, a Georgetown city council member made a post to her Facebook page igniting emotions and sparking a heavy dose of responses.
Karen Tingle-Sames posted beneath a photo of president-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris and their families the following: “Does this make Americans proud! Crack pot little girls, Hunter and creepy, sell out China Joe..Let’s hope it’s not over yet! If it is this is Americans punishment for All our sin and rejection of God…there is nothing on this stage representing Godly values.”
Almost immediately people began responding and while the comments were almost equally in favor as much as against, Tingle-Sames, who has always been popular in Georgetown, was surprised at the strong push-back she received from the many people who disagreed.
“I knew our country was divided, but I didn’t realize how divided our community is,” she said.
What Tingle-Sames seems to have missed is how comments like those she made on social media are contributing to the divide.
Last week, we challenged others on the harsh partisan political rhetoric spoken by some elected officials. We were told such partisan speak isn’t going away any time soon.
That’s sad. And divisive.
It has been our experience — and we trust each of you would agree — that no man has all the answers to anything. We are all human, and our beliefs, prejudices and ambitions are based upon personal experiences, backgrounds and teachings. But we are all flawed.
So are political parties, if for no other reason the political parties are comprised of flawed human beings. When someone takes the position thinking they have all the answers, or the political party they support has all the answers, then they are almost certain to fail at some pretty important subjects.
One of the United States’ greatest strengths is its diversity. Our nation is proud to be a melting pot, blending people and cultures creating a rich tapestry that sometimes defies logic, but never ceases to amaze.
But with that diversity comes disagreement because we each have different perspectives coming from those varied backgrounds. Some may say that disagreement, is a weakness, but that is true only if we do not listen to each other and understand that none of us — none of us — have all the answers and we may actually learn something from someone with a different perspective.
The harsh, stereotyping partisan rhetoric needs to stop. There are some issues upon which we may never agree, but that doesn’t mean we can’t seek to find common ground that benefits the common good on other issues. And most of the time it is less about who gets credit than it is about doing the right thing.
We also need to stop judging others harshly because their opinions are different. And those that use faith and religion as a battering ram should be careful.
If we stop long enough to look for what we have in common instead of highlighting our differences, we may be surprised how much can be accomplished and how much richer our lives may become.
Tingle-Sames has said the social media post and the reaction to it was a “learning experience.”
What we hope she learned is that words matter, because they sometimes reveal the soul.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.