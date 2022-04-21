To the Editor,
The city of Georgetown has a large representation on the city council. This means every person on the council could live in the same general area in Georgetown’s city limits.
Don’t you think the citizens of Georgetown would be better represented by someone from their own area of town? Do you really think someone living in a more affluent section of town has the same concerns as a struggling area of the city?
Georgetown needs to go back to districts for the city council to get better representation for ALL the citizens in the city limits. The only way this will happen is by voting to reverse the at large representation back to districts.
This can only be done by the city council itself. If you are concerned about your area being represented, ask your candidate if they would be willing to vote to go back to district to better serve every section of the city.
The people you elect are important because did you know they help decide who gets appointed to various boards that control how your tax dollars are determined? Some of these boards are: Library, Planning and Zoning, Parks and Rec, Board of Adjustments, and Water and Sewer. The Water and Sewer Board recently voted to increase your water bill for the next five years.
With an at large city council each voter gets up to eight votes to use. With a district city council the voter would vote for only the person who would represent their particular area.
Who do you think cares more about your individual concerns: someone who lives in another section of the city? It’s your vote, make it count.
JR Williamson
Georgetown
