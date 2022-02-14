To the Editor,
Recently I read two letters in the paper stating that Sonja Wilkins-Brent has a conflict of interest in running for the Georgetown City Council. The letters claim that because Sonja works for the Scott County Attorney’s Office, a county agency, she could not serve on the city council.
As county attorney, this obviously was a concern to me. I tried to think of a situation in which Sonja would have a conflict of interest, but was unable to do so.
To be sure I was correct, I communicated with the attorney for the county’s liability insurance carrier, KACO. He responded that he did not see a conflict of interest either.
He further stated that K.R.S. 61.080 (2) prohibits an individual from holding both a county office and a city office. It’s clear from the applicable case law, however, that a receptionist/administrative assistant, which is Sonja’s position, is not a county officer. Accordingly, no conflict of interest exists.
Should anyone feel differently, I would be glad to hear from them specifically how they see a conflict of interest developing. My office number is 502-863-7870.
Rand Marshall
Scott County Attorney
