To the Editor,
In the Aug. 17 edition of this newspaper, Billy Nelson expressed his and his father’s concerns regarding the Central Kentucky Landfill. Even though he and his father have a right to their concerns, the people of this county should be more swayed by the facts: WMB has repeatedly flaunted Kentucky laws governing landfills and, therefore, has racked up numerous violations and there continue to be complaints about the odor even though Mr. Nelson contends that there have been no violations in the past six months. Complaints matter if you live downwind from garbage.
Mr. Nelson also cites economic benefits that the landfill brings to the community. Are lowered property values and WMB’s stiffing the community for tipping fees economic benefits? He then says that the community’s environment will benefit through possible solar power greenhouses. I have no idea where that came from.
The News-Graphic recently conducted a poll of its readers asking if they wanted the landfill to remain open. The “yes” votes were in the majority, but I wonder if most of the “yes” votes came from the people in town who don’t want their garbage bills to go up a few dollars. Wait until the train cars full of garbage from all over Kentucky and other states come rolling across the countryside and right through the middle of town. Those cars will be leaking “garbage juice” onto the tracks. At first, there will be a smell right after the train has passed through, but eventually there will be a permanent stench from garbage juice that has soaked into the ground after trainload after trainload after trainload have passed through day after day after day.
Mr. Nelson says that operation of the landfill will create jobs. How many jobs will be lost when people stop going into Georgetown to shop or to eat at a restaurant because they can’t tolerate the smell wafting from the tracks a mile away from the downtown business district? As I remember, bringing in tons and tons and tons of garbage from all over the state and from other states was in the original plans. I doubt if WMB has forgotten those plans. Win one battle at a time, right?
Mr. Nelson then confesses that he takes his grandchildren camping “mere yards from the site.” I would hope that he would rethink that if he did some research. It has been shown that toxic methane gas migrates out of most landfills and into the surrounding air. It has also been shown that leachate seeps through most landfill containment liners and into the ground. That leachate then disseminates through the surrounding ground every time it rains. Mr. Nelson, I wouldn’t take my cat camping anywhere near that mountain of garbage.
I could go on about the possibility that hospital wastes could be “secretly” packed into those leaking train cars by other states that are trying to get rid of them, and that sure wouldn’t be good for the community in this age of COVID.
Jan Terrell
Georgetown
