As the COVID-19 pandemic has surged, legitimate questions and concerns have been raised about its victims.
To date, some 40 Scott Countians have lost their lives to the virus and as of late last week as many as 19 people were in the Georgetown Community Hospital with COVID. In just the first couple days of September there has been over 200 new confirmed cases of COVID with almost 75 percent of those under the age of 40 and a third under the age of 18.
Dr. Crystal Miller, the public health director for the WEDCO Health District, has been on the very front line sharing information and offering suggestions to businesses and governments how best to protect the public against the virus.
The latest surge with the Delta variant has engulfed Georgetown Community Hospital in ways no one could have imagined. The hospital, naturally, must obey the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) which has created some challenges to releasing important information. To its credit, the hospital is working to provide as much information as possible without violating patient confidentiality.
The hospital has worked to provide this newspaper and WEDCO with important information on the number of COVID patients, information the public at large needs to know as the pandemic continues to spread.
It is natural, too, for hospitals to fear how the public might respond if they knew that resources and staff were strained by the outbreaks. To GCH’s credit the hospital has been forthright with that information which has increased the public’s understanding of the toll this pandemic is taking on our healthcare providers.
The strain created by the pandemic was also illustrated during the Aug. 27 Scott County Fiscal Court meeting when magistrates heard about firefighters and EMS workers who are changing careers because of COVID. Overtime and the dangers associated with working with virus-stricken patients has made it challenging to attract new hires and has caused veterans to re-evaluate their careers, the magistrates were told.
Good, reliable information is important at any time, but during times of crisis information can be crucial.
We are thankful for WEDCO, Georgetown Community Hospital and all the healthcare providers who are on the front lines as we battle a virus that shows little mercy. The actions of these individuals and organizations are often the difference between life and death.
In Scott County, we are fortunate to have the very best on our front line against COVID.
