To the Editor,
With a population of 60,000+, Georgetown/Scott County has a great need for more grocery stores.
One Kroger, one Walmart and a small Save-A-Lot do not meet the needs of the people of Scott County.
Even before the pandemic there were shortages of goods. As new homes and apartments are being built all over the county, the problem worsens.
The government of Georgetown/Scott County needs to encourage new suppliers of food and services to come to our area.
Alice Miller
Georgetown
