A summary of the GMWSS issue is projects in 2022 went dramatically wrong, with engineering errors and shocking accounting mistakes in financial planning. Costs ballooned. Insurance backups were woefully lacking. Future lawsuits of third-party contractors are viewed to have low chances of loss recovery.
The problems were realized by GMWSS as early as July, but it’s taken until late November for details to be presented to city council.
Mayor Prather’s been in communication with GMWSS and its board. How long Prather’s been aware of details hasn’t been asked of him yet, but for a couple months he’s issued brief messages that rate increases are coming.
Who are the GMWSS board members Prather’s appointed over the years? Word of mouth says one’s a president at Central Bank, which handles much of GMWSS financing. It’s assumed Prather knew him from when he himself was an executive at Central Bank. Another board member is said to be an executive at an insurance company GMWSS uses for services.
The board members, GMWSS, and Prather have submitted an ordinance to increase rates 61 percent over a 12-month period, beginning January 1st.
The new ordinance isn’t palatable to residents who are frustrated about being taken by surprise with such a large increase. Many are struggling financially and are scared and losing hope about their future in Georgetown. There are many questions and concerns.
The city council is conflicted. Half have made clear they’re not ready to go with the ordinance, and would like more time to think outside the box and refine it.
Who will prevail? The lame duck mayor who’s using every manipulative tool he knows to close out the issue before leaving office in a matter of weeks, or those council members who prefer more exploration and to let the new council have the final say.
What’s needed is to brainstorm solutions. What are options for financing infrastructure other than bonds and interest backed by monthly bills? Could Georgetown provide subsidies to ease the burden? It can add expenses to the GMWSS bill, such as the garbage portion. Can it deduct expenses as well?
Despite the difficulties, there’s one kernel of hope. The Prather administration is coming to an end, and a future mayor and future council are on deck who have promised more transparency and involvement of citizens in decision making.
