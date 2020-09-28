County is wasting useful resources
To the Editor,
Georgetown’s so-called public works department cuts down and removes many trees, and hauls away many trees cut down by proprietors and left curbside on streets. So said public works department manages a lot of timber. What do they do with all that timber?
Public works director Robert Bruin recently proudly told me by telephone, “we grind it with a machine into chips, and then give the chips away by the pick-up truck load on the first Saturday morning of every month.” But a public works office worker later told me by telephone, “we have far more woodchips than we can give away.”
Not surprisingly, because woodchips are relatively useless. Applied to a landscape as mulch, woodchips take years to decompose, merge with soil under them, and fertilize it; in which time woodchips obstruct working the soil, planting into the soil, and sowing seeds. Woodchips can be used to kindle cooking and heating fires, but so can the limbs and twigs that are abundant with any downed tree, and that requires no grinding machine.
Bruin and his public works department could much better serve the public by giving away timber logs and chunks rather than woodchips. They would best serve the public by ceasing altogether to haul any proprietors’ discarded timber, because proprietors would then more likely pass their timber to a woodworker with skills and tools to make from it lumber, furniture, firewood, tool handles, treenwear, shoes, and other useful items. Proprietors might even themselves take up woodworking if they have timber materials at hand. If said public works department would cease hauling away discarded timber, resulting abundance of timber would inevitably incentivize and stimulate local woodworking.
Bruin further told me by telephone that his woodchipper machine is located at Georgetown’s so-called “community gardens” site (benefit to the “community” is dubious, because located as they are off Cherry Blossom Way across the road from Toyota Factory, everyone who gardens at Georgetown’s “community gardens” drives a motor vehicle to get there.) Georgetown-Scott County Zoning Ordinance, p13, 2017 printed revision, defines “heavy industry” as “…any activity that produces noise or vibration with may be heard or felt off the premises.” Said Zoning Ordinance then prohibits such noise and vibration everywhere in Scott county other than in “…heavy industrial… I-2…” zones. Even if such noise and vibration as that from public works’ woodchipper machine were permitted at said community gardens site, Bruin and town of Georgetown should have more respect for horticulture and for any gardeners working on said gardening site, than to subject them to such distracting, unpleasant, counter-productive machinery noise. Said so-called community gardens site is in A-1 Agriculture zone.
But town of Georgetown’s personnel, including Bruin and his townhall supervisors (town attorney Devon Golden, mayor Tom Prather and town manager Andrew Hartley) have no time or interest for, and probably no experience of small-scale, non-mechanized gardening that relies not only on handtools, but also on the peace-and-quiet that handtools allow and that make such gardening not only productive but also pleasant.
Addiction of town of Georgetown and its public works department to all the machinery they gleefully buy with Georgetown’s abundant tax revenues, has long been obvious. In contrast, town of Paris, France and other major European towns rely on hired crews of men and women to use brooms to sweep their streets. Their brooms are usually made of hazel branches grown by local farmers. But town of Georgetown has bought, at great expense no doubt, at least one highly specialized, horrendously noisy, illegally noisy (see paragraph 5, above) “street sweeper” machine which cannot clean as well as eye-hand-coordinated men and women with brooms and dustpans in their hands; all of which such men and women could enjoy gainful employment and physically invigorating labor in Georgetown in absence of said “street sweeper” machine. Said machine engages only one employee — it’s stooped, bespectacled, obviously bored driver.
Judge Brian Privett and other judges of Scott County’s courts of law have publicly stated their interest in arranging local employment of criminal defendants they supervise in their courts. Town of Georgetown could and should hire many such defendants to use brooms and dustpans to clean Georgetown’s streets, if and when they actually need cleaning.
To be continued in future letters.
Stephen Price
Georgetown
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.